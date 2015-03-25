 
West Brom V Man City at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

19 September 2017 04:11
Man City boss Pep Guardiola set to shuffle his pack for West Brom trip

West Brom are the next side tasked with stopping free-scoring Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side travel to The Hawthorns in the Carabao Cup.

City are unbeaten in six games this season but have really hit their stride in the last three, scoring 15 goals without reply.

Liverpool and Watford were swept aside 5-0 and 6-0 respectively in the Premier League, with a 4-0 Champions League hammering of Feyenoord coming between those matches.

It remains to be seen how strong a side Guardiola opts to field in Wednesday's third-round League Cup tie.

Some rotation is likely, with goalkeeper Ederson a strong candidate to be rested after playing two matches in protective headgear following his nasty clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

The game might also provide the opportunity for midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to step up his return from a long-term knee injury or for captain Vincent Kompany to be eased back into action after a calf problem.

Yaya Toure - whose recent omissions have not been clearly explained by Guardiola - and Fabian Delph would hope to be involved for the first time this season.

West Brom's Jake Livermore will miss the clash after being given time off by the Baggies.

The midfielder will return to training on Thursday having been given a break after boss Tony Pulis said he was mentally tired following a busy summer and reduced break after England duty.

Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) remain doubts after missing Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with West Ham but Gareth McAuley may return from a thigh injury.

Source: PAR

