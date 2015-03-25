 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom V Everton at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

24 December 2017 02:31
Chadli sidelined by fresh injury blow

Nacer Chadli will miss West Brom's Boxing Day clash with Everton after sustaining another thigh injury at Stoke.

Albion's club record signing was introduced as a half-time substitute at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday but only lasted a quarter of an hour before he limped off again.

Winger Matt Phillips (hamstring) has resumed training and could be included in the squad but James Morrison (Achilles) remains out for Alan Pardew's side, who are now without a win in 17 Premier League matches.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is set to miss the trip with a hamstring problem sustained in the goalless draw at home to Chelsea.

Top scorer Wayne Rooney missed that match through illness but could be ready to return on Boxing Day.

Centre-backs Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate were only fit to be substitutes at the weekend after flu and could remain on the bench.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.