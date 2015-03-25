 
West Brom V Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

01 December 2017 02:58
West Brom duo Kieran Gibbs and Matt Phillips both doubts for Crystal Palace game

New West Brom boss Alan Pardew could be without Kieran Gibbs and Matt Phillips for his first game in charge against Crystal Palace.

Left-back Gibbs has a thigh problem after coming off against Newcastle on Tuesday while winger Phillips is battling a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielders Nacer Chadli (hip), James Morrison (Achilles) and Chris Brunt (calf) are all out for Saturday's match at The Hawthorns.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will hope to have the same pool of players available from those who played at Brighton in midweek.

The Eagles drew 0-0 against their rivals but remained bottom of the table and Hodgson revealed Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic all sat out training on Thursday.

That does not mean all will miss the trip to the Hawthorns although Chung-yong Lee (ankle) and Connor Wickham (knee) are absent.

Source: PAR

