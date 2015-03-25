West Brom V Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

West Brom duo Kieran Gibbs and Matt Phillips both doubts for Crystal Palace gameNew West Brom boss Alan Pardew could be without Kieran Gibbs and Matt Phillips for his first game in charge against Crystal Palace.Left-back Gibbs has a thigh problem after coming off against Newcastle on Tuesday while winger Phillips is battling a hamstring injury.Fellow midfielders Nacer Chadli (hip), James Morrison (Achilles) and Chris Brunt (calf) are all out for Saturday's match at The Hawthorns.Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will hope to have the same pool of players available from those who played at Brighton in midweek.The Eagles drew 0-0 against their rivals but remained bottom of the table and Hodgson revealed Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic all sat out training on Thursday.That does not mean all will miss the trip to the Hawthorns although Chung-yong Lee (ankle) and Connor Wickham (knee) are absent.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker