West Brom V Chelsea at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison have been ruled out for West Brom as the Baggies prepare to welcome Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday.
Belgium international Chadli has suffered a hip injury and could be out for a number of weeks, with boss Tony Pulis unhappy he played twice for Belgium during the international break.
Morrison has undergone surgery on his Achilles and no return date has been set for the Scotland international, who has played just six times this season.
David Luiz is in the Chelsea squad following his tactical omission against Manchester United prior to the international break.
Striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle) is out and forward Charly Musonda (knee) is also expected to be missing, but defender Gary Cahill (back) and midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) are fit following knocks.
Right wing-back Victor Moses is about a week away from training as he recuperates from a hamstring injury.
