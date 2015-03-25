West Brom V Brighton at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

James Morrison and Nacer Chadli still a month away from returnsJames Morrison and Nacer Chadli are out for West Brom for at least another month.The midfield pair have suffered injury-hit seasons, with Morrison battling an Achilles problem which has sidelined him since September and Chadli struggling to overcome a hip issue.Jonny Evans (foot), Craig Dawson (fatigue) and winger Matt Phillips (hamstring) are fit to face Brighton on Saturday after sitting out the 2-0 FA Cup win at Exeter.Izzy Brown will be absent for Brighton's trip after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.On-loan Chelsea forward Brown sustained cruciate knee ligament damage in the early stages of Monday's FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, cutting short his stay with the Seagulls.Midfielder Steve Sidwell, who has not featured so far this season because of a back problem, has suffered a further setback by picking up an ankle complaint in training and remains Albion's only other injury issue.

