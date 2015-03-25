West Brom V Arsenal at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

West Brom forward Nacer Chadli ruled out of Arsenal clashWest Brom's Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for up to two months after the recurrence of his hip problem.The forward limped off in the 3-1 defeat to Stoke last weekend and is now unlikely to return until March for the Premier League strugglers, who face Arsenal on Sunday.Salomon Rondon is a doubt with a hamstring injury suffered in Boxing Day's 0-0 draw with Everton while James Morrison (Achilles) remains out.Arsenal will remain without Olivier Giroud, Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey for the trip to The Hawthorns.Giroud and Monreal are expected to be absent until mid-January, owing to respective hamstring and ankle injuries.Ramsey is also struggling with a hamstring problem.

