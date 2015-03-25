 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu signs new deal

06 July 2017 02:39

Hal Robson-Kanu has signed an improved contract at West Brom to tie him to the club until 2020.

The 28-year-old forward initially moved to The Hawthorns on a two-year deal last summer.

Albion finished 10th in the Premier League last season, relying on just Robson-Kanu and Salomon Rondon as their senior strikers.

"I'm delighted because it's an opportunity to build on the good work we did last season and now I'm just looking forward to the new one," Robson-Kanu told the club's official website.

"It was an easy decision. I've enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis. It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future."

Wales international Robson-Kanu scored three goals for the Baggies last season, making 30 appearances but started just five games and must now fight for a place with Jay Rodriguez after the striker joined from Southampton for around £12million earlier this week.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season