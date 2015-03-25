West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu signs new deal

Hal Robson-Kanu has signed an improved contract at West Brom to tie him to the club until 2020.

The 28-year-old forward initially moved to The Hawthorns on a two-year deal last summer.

Albion finished 10th in the Premier League last season, relying on just Robson-Kanu and Salomon Rondon as their senior strikers.

"I'm delighted because it's an opportunity to build on the good work we did last season and now I'm just looking forward to the new one," Robson-Kanu told the club's official website.

"It was an easy decision. I've enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis. It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future."

Wales international Robson-Kanu scored three goals for the Baggies last season, making 30 appearances but started just five games and must now fight for a place with Jay Rodriguez after the striker joined from Southampton for around £12million earlier this week.

Source: PA

