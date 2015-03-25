 
West Brom seal deal for China striker Yuning Zhang

03 July 2017 02:09

West Brom have signed China striker Yuning Zhang from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Baggies but has immediately been sent out on a two-year loan to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

Yuning scored twice on his international debut against Trinidad and Tobago in June 2016 and Albion's director of football administration Richard Garlick is excited by the new recruit's potential.

Garlick told the club's official website: "His progress will be the subject of great interest here at Albion but also in Germany and in China."

Source: PA

