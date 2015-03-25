 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom resurrect move for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez

20 June 2017 01:24

West Brom are making a fresh attempt to sign Jay Rodriguez from Southampton.

The striker is a long-term target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis and he can leave Saints this summer.

Press Association Sport understands Albion have resurrected a move with £12million likely to be enough to sign the England international.

Rodriguez has almost left St Mary's in the last two windows with Watford, Hull and Sunderland all keen on him in January but Hull and Sunderland's relegation has ruled them out of the running.

Had the 27-year-old left Southampton in January West Brom were frontrunners.

He has wanted to play regularly at Southampton but has struggled for game time since suffering a serious knee injury in 2014.

Rodriguez made 34 appearances for Saints last season but only nine were Premier League starts and he scored six times.

Albion are looking for new firepower after relying on Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu as their only two strikers for the majority of last season.

Saido Berahino was sold to Stoke in January but missed the first half of the season having served a drugs ban and being ruled unfit by the club.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.