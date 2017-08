West Brom have lost their appeal against the red card Hal Robson-Kanu received at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Wales international striker was shown a straight red card late on in his side's 1-0 Premier League victory against Burnley at Turf Moor following an aerial challenge with home defender Matt Lowton.

Albion contested the decision on the ground of wrongful dismissal but an FA Commission has upheld the decision and Robson-Kanu will now serve a three-match suspension.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.