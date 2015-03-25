 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom in for Barca defender, Watford keen on Arsenal's Gibbs

31 July 2017 05:26

The Daily Mail reports that Everton are prepared to hold out for £35million for England midfielder ROSS BARKLEY, despite the 23-year-old only having a year remaining on his contract. And the Daily Mirror reports that he will need to lower his wage demands from £120,000 a week in order to join Tottenham, who will not match the offer put to him by the Toffees.

West Brom are keen on former Arsenal defender THOMAS VERMAELEN, according to Sky Sports. The 31-year-old has endured an injury-hit three-year spell at Barcelona but new boss Ernesto Valverde has been impressed by the Belgian in pre-season and is prepared to give him more game-time, which could scupper any move by the Baggies.

Sky Sports are also reporting that Watford are plotting a move for Arsenal left-back KIERAN GIBBS. However, Gibbs would need to take a significant pay cut in order to switch to the Hornets.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton are considering a £9m move for West Ham's New Zealand international centre-half WINSTON REID. Toffees boss Ronald Koeman wants cover for the injured Ramiro Funes Mori and the Hammers may be willing to listen to offers as they bid to rein in their summer transfer activity.

And finally, The Chronicle reports that Hearts are keen to take Newcastle goalkeeper FREDDIE WOODMAN on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old England Under-20 international has also attracted interest from Sky Bet League One duo Bury and Northampton and is keen for a spell away from Tyneside to gain valuable first-team experience.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KELECHI IHEANACHO: The Manchester Evening News reports he is on the verge of completing a move to Leicester.

MASSADIO HAIDARA: The Newcastle defender has been told he can leave the club and is in talks with St. Etienne, according to the Chronicle.

Source: PA-WIRE

