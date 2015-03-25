 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom bring in Grzegorz Krychowiak on season-long loan from PSG

30 August 2017 07:54

West Brom have agreed a deal to sign Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

Krychowiak will join the Baggies subject to international clearance and become the club's seventh signing of the summer.

He follows Kieran Gibbs, whose permanent transfer was announced earlier on Wednesday, to the Hawthorns as well as Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi, Jay Rodriguez and Yuning Zhang. Zhang has since moved to Werder Bremen on loan.

The signing of Krychowiak represents something of a coup for West Brom, with the Poland international having won the Europa League twice with Sevilla and helped PSG lift the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France last season.

"I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy but this is a very ambitious club," Krychowiak told the club's official website. "There's a good atmosphere here."

West Brom chairman John Williams said: "This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.

"We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season."

Krychowiak is in line to make his Premier League debut against Brighton on September 9.

Source: PA

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the