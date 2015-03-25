 
  1. Football
  2. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says he has no problem with Jonny Evans

16 October 2017 12:24

West Brom boss Tony Pulis remains relaxed over Jonny Evans' future as the club plan to offer the skipper a new deal.

The Baggies want to tie the defender down after they rejected bids from Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester City in the summer.

Evans penned a four-year deal at The Hawthorns when he signed for Â£6million, rising to Â£8million, in 2015 from Manchester United.

West Brom were looking for over Â£30million in the summer if they were to even consider a sale.

The defender will face Leicester on Monday for the first time since their interest became known, but Pulis is content with the situation regarding Evans.

Pulis said: "Jonny has two years left and I don't think anything's going to happen with Jonny for a while. If they're talking, they're talking. I haven't got a problem with Jonny.

"There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? I don't know, you'd have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there's nothing else to talk about.

"The window affects players, it affected him and (Nacer) Chadli. It's something they've decided to bring forward so it'll only affect them a little bit less.

"He's fine, Jonny's fine."

Albion are winless in their last five Premier League games as they go to Leicester, and will be hoping to have Salomon Rondon available after he only returned from international duty with Venezuela on Saturday.

Rondon scored his first league goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Watford last month and has netted twice in four previous games against Leicester.

Pulis added: "We gave him a couple of days' grace because of his family (to see them). That was important for him.

"He needed that goal, he's got it and he's done well against Leicester when we've played."

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the