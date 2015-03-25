West Brom Boss Pardew Says Comparisons With Allardyce Are 'difficult To Assess'

Alan Pardew insists it is difficult to explain why West Brom have not experienced the same turnaround under his management as Everton have enjoyed since appointing Sam Allardyce.

West Brom host Everton on Boxing Day and the two sides go into the match on the back of contrasting recent fortunes since changing their managers.

Pardew has been unable to arrest Albion's slide in his five games since succeeding Tony Pulis, with West Brom now without a win in 17 Premier League outings and second from bottom of the table.

Allardyce, meanwhile, is unbeaten in the same number of Premier League matches after replacing Ronald Koeman and three wins have seen Everton shoot up the standings into the top 10.

"It's difficult to assess because we are talking about two different clubs with different feels and different ways of playing," said Pardew.

"This team definitely has enough quality in that dressing room, the players have just got to believe in it. A little bit of good fortune and we get a win somewhere down the line then suddenly some of these players will blossom.

"Unfortunately, one or two are playing hampered by the fact that it's now 17 games without a win."

Pardew has urged the West Brom fans to get behind his team at The Hawthorns on Boxing Day and play their part in helping Albion gain that elusive win.

He told the club's official website: "We had to show them that we were up for the fight and I think we did that (at Stoke on Saturday).

"They were obviously disappointed at the finish as we lost 3-1 but it was good to see them give the players a positive reaction. That was really appreciated and now we need them more than ever.

"We need to get our stadium rocking against Everton because that might just be the difference that gets us out of this terrible run."

Nacer Chadli will miss out against Everton after sustaining another thigh injury at Stoke. West Brom's club-record signing was introduced as a half-time substitute but only lasted a quarter of an hour before he limped off again.

Winger Matt Phillips (hamstring) has resumed training and could be included in the squad but James Morrison (Achilles) remains out.

Source: PA-WIRE

