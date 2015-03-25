 
  1. Football
  2. Southampton

Wesley Hoedt can help Southampton to be stronger, says Mauricio Pellegrino

24 August 2017 12:24

Mauricio Pellegrino has backed new signing Wesley Hoedt to help shore up Southampton's defence.

Saints bombed out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 second round defeat to Championship outfit Wolves on Wednesday night.

Lazio centre-back Hoedt completed his Saints move this week, and should be in contention to feature in Saturday's Premier League trip to Huddersfield.

Pellegrino bemoaned Saints' lack of intelligence in defence in Wednesday's Wolves loss, with last term's beaten League Cup finalists falling at the first hurdle this time out.

"I think they were more focused than us in the second half in those 25 minutes," said Pellegrino of Wolves.

"They were more intelligent in defence, that was the difference."

Saints remain intent on retaining want-away defender Virgil van Dijk past the end of the transfer window, despite adding Â£15.5million man Hoedt to their ranks.

And new Southampton manager Pellegrino now hopes Holland defender Hoedt can have a fast impact at St Mary's.

"Hopefully he can help the team," said Pellegrino of Hoedt.

"He's a young boy, left-footed, with quality. Hopefully he can adapt quickly to the dynamic of the team and can help the team to be stronger."

Danny Batth and 20-year-old rookie Donovan Wilson struck as Wolves stunned Saints at St Mary's.

Southampton were edged out 3-2 in last term's League Cup final, but were unable to mount any kind of run in the tournament this time around.

Pellegrino accepted the loss as "a step backwards", before insisting hard work can reverse some of the problems thrown up.

"It's a step backwards in our way, in our performance," said Pellegrino.

"The best news for us is maybe we'll have more time to prepare better for Premier League games, and try to learn from today. We've got to learn from this situation."

Nuno Espirito Santo hailed Wolves' fine win - but insisted the Championship men will be quickly back down to earth.

The Wolves boss made 11 changes from the weekend's 2-1 loss to Cardiff, and felt vindicated by the result against top-tier opposition.

"It's a great win for us, but nothing changes," said Nuno.

"We've got to get back to work in the league, and concentrate just on the next game.

"It's not about building a team, it's about a squad, and they showed there's no starting XI at Wolves.

"For us it's about creating a squad, growing their own identity and being able to perform like this."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.