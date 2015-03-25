Wengerâ€™s performance to be reviewed next year â€“ but he says he is still hungry

Arsene Wenger has revealed there will be a review of his performance with the Arsenal board at the end of the season – even though he signed a new two-year deal in May.

The 68-year-old extended his stay as Gunners boss past 21 years when he penned a fresh contract after delivering a third FA Cup in four seasons with victory over Chelsea. There was speculation for months over whether he would stay as results on the pitch deteriorated and supporters protested against his continuing reign.

Although he ultimately opted to stay, those calls from some fans have already resurfaced this season following Premier League defeats at Liverpool, Stoke and Watford.

Wenger settled the ship with a 5-2 win at Everton on Sunday, while his rotated side boast a 100 per cent record in the Europa League and also progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Many supporters feel Wenger will remain for the entirety of his new term but the Frenchman suggested at the club’s annual general meeting on Thursday that he will “see where I go from there” after a post-season briefing with the club’s board.

“I must tell you, my hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever,” he said. “But I accept that of course when you have been at the club a long time, everybody questions that. I question myself a lot, don’t worry, to be better every single day. And I will sit down every year with my board to see where I go from there.”

Asked to clarify his comments in a later press conference, Wenger replied: “I said what I said and I stand by that. I am 21 years at the club and I want to feel that I do well, and see what the board thinks of my performance.

“After that we decide where we go from there. But of course my desire has always been to respect my contracts, but that is what I meant.”

