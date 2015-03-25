 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Wenger to avoid disciplinary action after claiming Sterling â€˜dives wellâ€™

07 November 2017 05:56

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will escape disciplinary action from the Football Association over his claims Raheem Sterling “dives well” following Manchester City’s 3-1 Premier League victory on Sunday.

England winger Sterling was adjudged to have been bundled over by Nacho Monreal early in the second half of the match at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero converting the penalty to put the home side 2-0 ahead.

Wenger disagreed with the decision, and was also upset by the lack of an offside flag in the build-up to City’s decisive third goal from Gabriel Jesus after Alexandre Lacazette had given the Gunners a life-line just after the hour.

In a post-match interview with BBC’s Match of the Day, the veteran Frenchman said: “I believe it was no penalty. It was a provoked penalty by Sterling. We know that he dives well – he does that very well.”

Wenger also added: “You can accept it if City win in a normal way, they are a good side, but the way it happened is unacceptable.”

Wenger’s comments could have left him facing a sanction from the governing body.

However, Press Association Sport understands the Arsenal manager has been viewed to have not overstepped the mark – albeit only just.

Sunday’s defeat left Arsenal in sixth place, now some 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten side.

Following the international break the Gunners will host Tottenham, who sit third, four points ahead of their north-London rivals.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon Joseph Montemurro was set to join the club from Melbourne City to take over as manager of Arsenal Women.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as