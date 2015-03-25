 
Wenger reveals his Arsenal future will be sorted at post cup final board meeting

19 May 2017 10:24

Arsene Wenger has revealed his future will be resolved at an Arsenal board meeting after the FA Cup final.

The out-of-contract 67-year-old has yet to announce whether he will sign a new deal to stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal have just two games remaining before that point - a home fixture against Everton and an FA Cup final date with Premier League champions Chelsea on May 27.

Asked at his press conference if his future would be decided when the Arsenal board convene in the wake of that Wembley showdown, Wenger replied "yes".

A number of fan groups have called for Wenger's near 21-year reign to come to an end, with the club set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time under the Frenchman.

Following recent protests such as marches, staying away from the Emirates before kick-off and flying planes carrying anti-Wenger slogans over stadiums, some fans boycotted Tuesday's 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Source: PA

