 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Wenger must justify new deal with title tilt, says Winterburn

31 May 2017 02:54

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes Arsene Wenger must mount a title challenge after signing a two-year deal.

Boss Wenger has penned a contract extension at the Emirates until 2019 to end months of speculation over his future.

The Gunners won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday and Wenger's new contract was ratified by the club's board this week.

But they finished fifth, 18 points behind the Blues in the Premier League, last season to miss out on the Champions League for the first time under Wenger.

And Winterburn, who won the Premier League in 1998 with Arsenal under Wenger, insists it is time for the Frenchman to end Arsenal's 13-year title drought.

"They've made the decision, so it's now time to put in a serious title challenge," he told Sky Sports News. "There's probably 20-25 per cent that would like to have seen a change.

"He's in charge and we're now expecting some significant signings and I would love to see the team progress. He's come through a difficult period. They went backwards after going into the new stadium - now's the time to be serious for the title.

"I know a lot of people have been saying typical Arsenal that they make this announcement at the end of the season. It's my understanding there was no decision until after the FA Cup final.

"The club statement was positive and it will be interesting to see what happens in the transfer window."

Former Gunners goalkeeper Bob Wilson warned Arsenal and Wenger they may struggle to attract top signings having failed to reach the Champions League.

"How are you going to get Antoine Greizmann to sign? Without the Champions League, the only way is if you can compete salary-wise to attract the players,' he told BBC Sport.

"Chelsea bought the best player available last season in N'Golo Kante and Arsenal went for him too but came nowhere near the salary that Chelsea pay.

"So the board has to be realistic and say, 'Are we going to compete at this level?'"

Source: PA

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra