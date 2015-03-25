Wednesday transfer rumours





Everton have reportedly rejected a £25m offer from Chelsea for Ross Barkley. Tottenham are keeping a close eye on developments and are expected to make their move tomorrow.





Spurs are also set to sign Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier for £23m, according to The Guardian.





The future of Philippe Coutinho is less certain. Liverpool have maintained that he won't be sold during this transfer window, but a £150m offer from Barcelona may well be accepted if they can sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco for a reported £75m.





Elsewhere, Inter Milan are keen to sign Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, while Alexis Sanchez could still be off to Man City despite their latest £50m bid being rejected by the Gunners.

Its just one day until the transfer window closes and the rumour mill is cranking up nicely.

Source: DSG

