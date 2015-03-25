 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Wednesday transfer rumours

30 August 2017 09:07
Its just one day until the transfer window closes and the rumour mill is cranking up nicely.

Everton have reportedly rejected a £25m offer from Chelsea for Ross Barkley. Tottenham are keeping a close eye on developments and are expected to make their move tomorrow.

Spurs are also set to sign Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier for £23m, according to The Guardian.

The future of Philippe Coutinho is less certain. Liverpool have maintained that he won't be sold during this transfer window, but a £150m offer from Barcelona may well be accepted  if they can sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco for a reported £75m. 

Elsewhere, Inter Milan are keen to sign Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, while Alexis Sanchez could still be off to Man City despite their latest £50m bid being rejected by the Gunners.

Source: DSG

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.