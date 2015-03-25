We should be aiming to win Euros, says England Under-21 boss Boothroyd

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd insists the Young Lions must target victory at Euro 2017.

The 46-year-old takes the Under-21s to the European Championships next week ahead of the tournament opener against Sweden on June 16.

The Under-21s are currently preparing at St George's Park and Boothroyd, who has lost Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek to injury, is eyeing a successful summer in Poland.

He said: "To qualify six times is a great achievement, but, like all teams who go to a competition, you want to go as far as you can. Getting out the group, win the semi final and win the final, that's the aim.

"There'll be a few things which happen along the road between now and then that we'll have to deal with. We've got to make sure we're prepared for every eventuality."

England have failed to qualify from the group in the last three tournaments - since they were runners up in 2009 - despite being one of the favourites.

They also play Slovakia and hosts Poland this month in Kielce in Group A and Boothroyd has taken advice from others in order to succeed.

He said: "I made it my business to go around and speak to one or two people. I spoke to Martin Thomas (Under-21 goalkeeping coach) who is a veteran of about 30 years of tournaments and spent some time with Gareth (Southgate).

"I spoke to Steve Holland (senior coach) and one or two other coaches who have been through this type of tournament. It doesn't matter how many league games you've had, it is different, so I'd be a fool to think I know it all.

"We have got three or four players who have been through it. Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah have been involved the two previous tournaments so they know what it is like."

Source: PA

