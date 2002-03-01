Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches double century

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

The striker has scored in his first two games after returning to his boyhood club Everton to reach a landmark previously only achieved by Alan Shearer.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at a career breakdown of Rooney's Premier League goals.

CAREER RECORD

Games: 462

Goals: 200

CLUB

For Everton: 17 goals

For Manchester United: 183

:: Rooney's United goal tally is the most in the Premier League by any player for any one single club.

FAVOURITE OPPONENTS

14 goals: Newcastle

13: Aston Villa

11: Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

10: Fulham, Portsmouth

9: Bolton, Manchester City

:: Only Shearer has double-figure goal tallies against more Premier League opponents - 12, to Rooney's seven.

:: Rooney has scored Premier League goals against 35 different opponents in all.

SEASON BY SEASON

2002-03: 6

2003-04: 9

2004-05: 11

2005-06: 16

2006-07: 14

2007-08: 12

2008-09: 12

2009-10: 26

2010-11: 11

2011-12: 27

2012-13: 12

2013-14: 17

2014-15: 12

2015-16: 8

2016-17: 5

2017-18: 2

SCORED WITH.

Right foot: 156

Left foot: 23

Head: 21

:: 78 per cent of Rooney's Premier League goals have come with his right foot.

VENUE

Home: 109

Away: 91

:: Of the 26 players with 100 or more Premier League goals, only Ryan Giggs has scored more goals away than at home.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.