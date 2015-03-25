Wayne Rooney's career in numbers

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has left Old Trafford to rejoin his boyhood club Everton.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the 31-year-old England international's career in numbers.

559 - Number of appearances across all competitions Rooney made in a United shirt across his 13 seasons with the club.

253 - Number of times he scored for the Red Devils, making him the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

119 - Appearances for England, making him the Three Lions' most capped outfield player of all time.

71 - Number of league and cup games Rooney played for the Toffees prior to his move to Old Trafford, in which time he managed to score 15 goals.

53 - International goals, making him the top-scoring England player of all time.

27 - The highest tally of goals scored by Rooney in a single Premier League season (2011-12) and also the n umber of penalties he converted for the Manchester giants.

16 - Rooney was 16 years and 360 days old when he netted his first Premier League goal in October 2002 to help Everton beat Arsenal, making him the youngest Premier League goalscorer at the time.

12 - Number of major honours he won with the Red Devils (five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, one Champions League title, one Europa League win and one FIFA Club World Cup)

9 - Number of spot-kicks Rooney failed to convert for United. Despite those misses, his side went onto win all nine of those games.

8 - Number of hat-tricks Rooney recorded for United.

5 - The lowest number of Premier League goals Rooney netted in a single league campaign (2016-17).

Source: PA

