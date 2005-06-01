Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club Everton having left Goodison Park to join United in the summer of 2004.

Here, Press Association Sport details the medals Rooney accrued while he was at Old Trafford.

Premier League (five): 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13

FA Cup: 2015-16

League Cup (three): 2005-06, 2009-10, 2016-17

Champions League: 2007-08

Europa League: 2016-17

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.