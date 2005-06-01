 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

09 July 2017 02:09

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club Everton having left Goodison Park to join United in the summer of 2004.

Here, Press Association Sport details the medals Rooney accrued while he was at Old Trafford.

Premier League (five): 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13

FA Cup: 2015-16

League Cup (three): 2005-06, 2009-10, 2016-17

Champions League: 2007-08

Europa League: 2016-17

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Feature 5 unmissable Magic Monday matches

5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Feature Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's greatest Manchester United goals...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things to keep an eye on in week two at Wimbledon

5 things to keep an eye on in week two at Wimbledo...

After a day of rest, Wimbledon will resume on Manic Monday with all the singles fourth-round matches.

Feature 5 players who could deny Johanna Konta the Wimbledon title

5 players who could deny Johanna Konta the Wimbled...

Britain's Johanna Konta is the bookmakers' favourite to win Wimbledon.