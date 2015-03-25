 
Wayne Rooney showered with praise after announcing England retirement

24 August 2017 07:23

Wayne Rooney received glowing praise for his England achievements after announcing his retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old record goalscorer has called time on his Three Lions career, which has seen him net 53 times in 119 appearances.

And the news was met with widespread acclaim for his 14-year stint in an England shirt.

Fellow former England striker Gary Lineker, who scored five goals less than Rooney for his country, said on Twitter: "So many buffoons denouncing @WayneRooney's international career.

"You have no idea how good he is or how hard it is. Stick to playing FIFA."

Former Three Lions boss Roy Hodgson made Rooney his captain and he told Sky Sports: " Wayne will have thought very very carefully before making this decision, because I know how much he loves playing for England and that is well documented now.

"No one could ever question his desire, his passion and his dedication to the cause.

Another former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Rooney should still be going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia as his country needs him.

Eriksson, who managed Rooney between 2001 and 2006, thinks it is wrong the Everton striker will no longer be available.

"I think it's a pity. I think he still can play in the national team. It's a pity he will miss the next World Cup for England," Eriksson told Sky Sports News.

"If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (his international retirement) until after the World Cup. Knowing Rooney, if he decides something I think he will stick to that."

Former England captain John Terry says he will always remember Rooney's breakthrough tournament at Euro 2004.

"I feel lucky to have shared the dressing room and pitch with you mate," Terry said in a post on Instagram.

"Seeing you as a 17 year old burst onto the scene, then take a major tournament by storm and throughout your career do things with the ball that will live with me forever.

"A LEADER both on and off the pitch who lead by example and demanded the very best from your team mates every single day. Your drive to win will be a HUGE loss for our country ?

"I'm personally gutted for you that you won't break the record for England appearances."

Source: PA

