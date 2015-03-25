 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Wayne Rooney Returns To Everton Squad After Illness

29 December 2017 10:56

Everton's top scorer Wayne Rooney is available for Saturday's Premier League away clash with Bournemouth having recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the last two games.

James McCarthy, who has not made a first-team appearance since October due to a hamstring injury, should be fit for selection as well, but Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leighton Baines (calf) is still out after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation, and while Ross Barkley (knee) does not look set to be involved at the Vitality Stadium, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce has said he is "very, very close to being available".

Provisional squad: Pickford, Kenny, Williams, Keane, Holgate, Martina, Schneiderlin, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bolasie, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Jagielka, Baningime, McCarthy, Besic, Lookman, Lennon, Vlasic, Mirallas, Klaassen, Niasse, Sandro, Rooney.

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.