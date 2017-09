Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to drink driving on a night out while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

The Everton striker and former England captain was stopped by police when driving a woman's black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney, 31, was later arrested and bailed and on Monday he entered his guilty plea at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Source: PA

