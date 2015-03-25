 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Wayne Rooney looks close to making Everton return

08 July 2017 05:24

Wayne Rooney appears close to finalising his return to boyhood club Everton after being pictured arriving at the Toffees' training ground on Saturday.

Sky Sports News HQ showed footage of the 31-year-old driving into the Merseyside club's Finch Farm base in the afternoon as he nears a switch from Manchester United.

Rooney, who is both United and England's all-time record scorer, originally left Everton for Old Trafford in 2004 and talks about him rejoining the Toffees have gathered pace in recent days.

Former Everton midfielder Peter Reid, who won two league titles with the club in the 1980s, wrote on Twitter: "@WayneRooney welcome home lad ?@Everton"

Earlier on on Saturday it was confirmed United had agreed a fee with Everton for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku which is understood to be worth an initial Â£75million, and that deal will be sealed once the striker passes a medical and agrees personal terms.

Although it was initially believed Rooney's departure would not be linked to the Lukaku deal, reports have suggested United could now use a man who has scored 253 goals for them as part of the package.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.