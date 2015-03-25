 
Wayne Rooney gets lift into training as driving ban commences

19 September 2017 10:23

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was driven in to training on Tuesday morning after being banned from driving for two years.

The 31-year-old was disqualified from the roads for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order by a district judge at Stockport Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving yesterday.

Rooney, wearing a black baseball cap, arrived at the club's Finch Farm training complex in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover to prepare for the club's Carabao Cup tie at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.

The former England captain issued a statement following his court appearance in which he apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong".

Stockport Magistrates Court heard Rooney was almost three times over the legal limit when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on September 1.

Source: PA

