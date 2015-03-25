 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Wayne Rooney follows goal against Manchester City with Twitter quip

22 August 2017 09:39

He may have left Manchester United but Wayne Rooney continues to push the buttons of Manchester City fans - both on the pitch and online

Rooney's first competitive return to Manchester since rejoining Everton from United over the summer saw the England striker score the opening goal against City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.

The 31-year-old was understandably delighted with the goal and celebrated by running in front of the City fans whilst cupping both his ears.

But not only was Rooney - who became United's record goalscorer during 13 seasons at Old Trafford - content to torment his former adversaries on the field, but he then trolled them on Twitter afterwards as well.

Accompanying a picture of him celebrating in front of scores of clearly unimpressed City fans, Rooney quipped:

Rooney's 35th-minute goal at the Etihad was his second in the Premier League since returning to boyhood club Everton, and in the process saw him become only the second player after Alan Shearer to reach the 200-goal milestone in the division.

However, it was not to be the match-winner with Raheem Sterling - the former Liverpool player - netting an 82nd-minute equaliser for City.

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.