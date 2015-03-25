 
Watkins withdraws from Wales squad with unspecified injury

04 October 2017 01:23

Norwich striker Marley Watkins has pulled out of the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

The Football Association of Wales has also announced the uncapped 26-year-old will be replaced in Chris Coleman's group by Barnsley forward Ryan Hedges.

Watkins, whose injury has not been specified, had been on the bench for Wales' last three matches.

Hedges, 22, is called up for the first time having previously been capped at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

A statement from the FAW read: "Marley Watkins has withdrawn from the Wales squad through injury and has been replaced by Barnsley striker Ryan Hedges."

Wales were due to fly to Tblisi on Wednesday ahead of Friday's game in Georgia. They host Ireland in Cardiff on Monday.

Source: PA

