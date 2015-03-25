 
Watford V West Ham at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

17 November 2017 06:35
Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes back in contention for Watford

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is back in contention for the Premier League match with West Ham after recovering from a head injury.

Defender Christian Kabasele (back) has also been passed fit while midfielder Roberto Pereyra and Sebastian Prodl (both hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Younes Kaboul (hamstring) is again expected to miss out while Nathaniel Chalobah remains sidelined with a knee injury.

New West Ham boss David Moyes will be without Javier Hernandez for his first game in charge on Sunday.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Mexico, but winger Michail Antonio is battling to be fit after his hamstring problem.

Pablo Zabaleta returns from suspension but fellow defenders Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins are injured.

Source: PAR

