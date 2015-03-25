Watford V West Ham at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes back in contention for WatfordWatford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is back in contention for the Premier League match with West Ham after recovering from a head injury.Defender Christian Kabasele (back) has also been passed fit while midfielder Roberto Pereyra and Sebastian Prodl (both hamstring) face late fitness tests.Younes Kaboul (hamstring) is again expected to miss out while Nathaniel Chalobah remains sidelined with a knee injury.New West Ham boss David Moyes will be without Javier Hernandez for his first game in charge on Sunday.The striker suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Mexico, but winger Michail Antonio is battling to be fit after his hamstring problem.Pablo Zabaleta returns from suspension but fellow defenders Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins are injured.

