Watford V Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Will Hughes misses out as Watford tackle TottenhamWatford will be without midfielder Will Hughes for Saturday's Premier League visit of Tottenham.The former Derby man suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday's defeat to Manchester United and has been ruled out by Hornets boss Marco Silva.Miguel Britos will also be missing after suffering a knock in the win over Newcastle while Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee) remain sidelined.Harry Winks is available for Tottenham.Winks missed Tuesday's defeat to Leicester through illness but has recovered while Erik Lamela is in contention again after making his first appearance in more than a year at the King Power Stadium.Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier could both return on the flanks but Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) remain sidelined.

