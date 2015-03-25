Watford V Swansea at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Watford will check on midfielder Roberto Pereyra for the visit of Premier League strugglers Swansea.
Pereyra was taken off just before half-time in the Boxing Day win over Leicester because of a leg muscle problem, so will be assessed along with number two goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis (back) while captain Troy Deeney is in the middle of a four-match suspension.
Defender Kiko Femenia and Will Hughes (both hamstring) continue their rehabilitation, along with Younes Kaboul (foot), centre-back Miguel Britos (ankle), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee).
New Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal could have Wilfried Bony available.
Bony has missed the last two Premier League games with a hamstring injury suffered in Paul Clement's final match in charge.
Tammy Abraham could return to the starting line-up but Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Kyle Bartley (knee ligaments) are likely to miss out again.
Source: PAR