Watford V Stoke at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Watford playmaker Roberto Pereyra will miss the Premier League visit of Stoke due to a hamstring niggle but is expected back the following weekend.
Andre Carrillo could come into the starting line-up in place of Pereyra while Will Hughes, the summer signing from Derby, is pushing to finally make his Premier League debut.
Defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) are still sidelined but Silva hopes the duo, who have been out since early September, will be back soon.
Stoke are sweating on Peter Crouch's fitness ahead of their trip to Watford.
The 36-year-old striker has an ongoing back issue and will be assessed, while defender Bruno Martins Indi (hamstring) is still unavailable to Potters boss Mark Hughes.
Xherdan Shaqiri (ankle) is set to return having only been held back against Bournemouth as a precaution.
Stephen Ireland (broken leg) still remains sidelined.
