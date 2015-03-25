Watford V Southampton at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Watford worried about walking woundedWatford continue to be dogged by injuries ahead of Southampton's Premier League visit to Vicarage Road on Saturday.Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee) remain sidelined.Boss Marco Silva has said he does not know when any of the injured players will return.Southampton could welcome back defenders Wesley Hoedt, Cedric Soares and Jeremy Pied.Hoedt (concussion), Soares (hamstring) and Pied (leg) have all returned to training and their fitness will be assessed before kick-off.Striker Charlie Austin remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker