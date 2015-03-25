Watford V Man Utd at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Troy Deeney back from suspension for WatfordWatford captain Troy Deeney returns for the Premier League clash with Manchester United after completing a three-match suspension.Defender Miguel Britos is a doubt after suffering a knock in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle and will be given a late fitness test.Defenders Craig Cathcart (knee) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring), midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) and forward Isaac Success (knee) are likely to miss out once more.Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is pushing for his first start since April.The 36-year-old has made three substitute appearances from the bench since returning from a serious knee injury, while Paul Pogba played his first 90 minutes against Brighton after nearly 10 weeks out with a hamstring injury.Marcos Rojo could be rested if fellow defenders Eric Bailly or Phil Jones recover from injury, while captain Michael Carrick is building his fitness after having a cardiac ablation to deal with an irregular heart rhythm.

