Watford V Man Utd at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Watford captain Troy Deeney returns for the Premier League clash with Manchester United after completing a three-match suspension.
Defender Miguel Britos is a doubt after suffering a knock in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle and will be given a late fitness test.
Defenders Craig Cathcart (knee) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring), midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) and forward Isaac Success (knee) are likely to miss out once more.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is pushing for his first start since April.
The 36-year-old has made three substitute appearances from the bench since returning from a serious knee injury, while Paul Pogba played his first 90 minutes against Brighton after nearly 10 weeks out with a hamstring injury.
Marcos Rojo could be rested if fellow defenders Eric Bailly or Phil Jones recover from injury, while captain Michael Carrick is building his fitness after having a cardiac ablation to deal with an irregular heart rhythm.
