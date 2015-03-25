Watford V Bristol City at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Deeney available again for HornetsTroy Deeney should return for Watford in their FA Cup third-round clash with Bristol City after serving a four-match suspension.The striker has completed his ban for a red card against Huddersfield, and is expected to return to the Hornets' squad.Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee) all remain out injured.Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has promised changes for the trip to Vicarage Road.City's hectic fixture list caught up with them in a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa on New Year's Day and Johnson will rest several regulars ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester City.Cauley Woodrow, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson are among the fringe players who will start.But Milan Djuric (groin), Famara Diedhiou (knee), Callum O'Dowda (ankle) and Gary O'Neil (knee) are all set to be absent again.

