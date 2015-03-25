Watford V Bristol City at Vicarage Road Stadium : Match Preview

Troy Deeney should return for Watford in their FA Cup third-round clash with Bristol City after serving a four-match suspension.
The striker has completed his ban for a red card against Huddersfield, and is expected to return to the Hornets' squad.
Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee) all remain out injured.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has promised changes for the trip to Vicarage Road.
City's hectic fixture list caught up with them in a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa on New Year's Day and Johnson will rest several regulars ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester City.
Cauley Woodrow, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson are among the fringe players who will start.
But Milan Djuric (groin), Famara Diedhiou (knee), Callum O'Dowda (ankle) and Gary O'Neil (knee) are all set to be absent again.
Source: PAR