Watford sign Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan

Watford have announced the signing of Greece goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan from Serie A side Udinese.

The 32-year-old will provide competition for Heurelho Gomes for the starting spot as goalkeeper.

Karnezis is the Hornets' 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan from Udinese.

"The experienced Greece cap will join up with Marco Silva's squad on his return from international duty, providing competition for the number one jersey.

"The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Udinese since joining the Italian outfit from Panathinaikos in 2013."

Source: PA

