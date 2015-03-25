Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah to undergo knee surgery

Watford have confirmed midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is to undergo surgery on a knee injury he suffered in training last week.

The 22-year-old completed a £5.5million move from Chelsea in the summer and had impressed in the opening matches of the new Premier League campaign.

However, Watford performance director Gavin Benjafield confirmed the midfielder, who was called up into the senior England squad for the last 2018 World Cup qualifiers, would now be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“Whilst we can’t put an exact timeline on his recovery, we are expecting to see him re-integrating into the squad well before the New Year,” Benjafield said on the club’s official website.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.