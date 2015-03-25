 
Watford favourites to sign Valencia defender

26 July 2017 02:44
Watford lead the chase for Valencia's Aymen Abdennour, according to Plaza Deportiva.

The Spanish sports media outlet claim that the Hornets head of a list of interested clubs, including Inter Milan, Leicester and Southampton.

Valencia are reportedly prepared to accept offers in the region of £7m for the 27-year-old centre-back and he would bolster new head coach Marco Silva's squad ahead of what is likley to be another tough Premier League season.


Source: DSG

