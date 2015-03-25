Watford favourites to sign Valencia defender





The Spanish sports media outlet claim that the Hornets head of a list of interested clubs, including Inter Milan, Leicester and Southampton.





Valencia are reportedly prepared to accept offers in the region of £7m for the 27-year-old centre-back and he would bolster new head coach Marco Silva's squad ahead of what is likley to be another tough Premier League season.







Watford lead the chase for Valencia's Aymen Abdennour, according to Plaza Deportiva.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.