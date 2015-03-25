 
  1. Football
  2. Watford

Watford close in on deal for Derby midfielder Will Hughes

21 June 2017 04:39

Watford believe they are close to concluding the £8million signing of Will Hughes from Derby.

Press Association Sport understands a fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old midfielder and that Watford hope to finalise his transfer this week.

Hughes, who is presently with the England Under-21s at the European Championships, is a long-term transfer target for the club.

They have been monitoring him since their promotion to the Premier League in 2015, and after previously preferring established senior players to ensure survival, believe the timing is right for his recruitment.

Derby's willingness to accept a lower fee than at any point during the past two seasons for a player once valued at around £15million is also understood to be key.

Hughes has long been both one of the Championship's finest players and considered to have the potential to establish himself in the Premier League.

Watford, who last month appointed Marco Silva as manager on a two-year contract, view him and the soon-to-be-fit-again Roberto Pereyra as central to a new-look team.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than