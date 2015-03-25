 
Watford clinch signing of Brazilian Richarlison

08 August 2017 03:08

Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian Richarlison on a five-year contract.

The forward, 20, arrives from Fluminense for £13million after a successful work permit application, having long agreed terms.

He becomes their fifth summer signing, under new manager Marco Silva, following Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes and Daniel Bachmann.

Richarlison, who was at Watford's friendly with Real Sociedad on Saturday, scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for Fluminense.

The Brazil Under-20 international is also expected to be in contention to make his debut in Saturday's opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Source: PA

