Watford and Stoke charged with failing to control their players by FA

31 October 2017 04:24

Watford and Stoke have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association.

Stoke's 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday came to a bad-tempered conclusion with two separate incidents involving players from both sides squaring up to each other.

First, Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure and City's Mame Biram Diouf were booked after they scuffled on the touchline three minutes from full-time.

Then, in stoppage time, Hornets skipper Troy Deeney sparked a second melee when he grabbed the face of Stoke midfielder Joe Allen.

That flashpoint came after Stoke had put the ball out of play with a player down injured, but rather than pass the ball back Deeney attempted a cross into the visitors' penalty area.

Allen reacted angrily and clashed with Deeney, who appeared to dig his thumbs into the face of the Wales international as other players tried to prise them apart.

Deeney and Allen were also booked, but the Hornets captain was subsequently hit with a separate charge of violent conduct.

An FA statement read: "Watford and Stoke City (have been) charged for failing to control their players during (the) fixture on 28/10/17.

Both clubs have until 6pm on Friday to respond.

