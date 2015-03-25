 
  1. Football
  2. Watford

Watford 2-1 Arsenal - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

14 October 2017 07:41
Troy Deeney and Tom Cleverley complete Watford comeback against Arsenal

Tom Cleverley hit a last-gasp winner as Watford came from behind to beat Arsenal and check the Gunners recent run of form.

The former Manchester United man lashed home in stoppage time after the visitors were unable to clear their lines to give the Hornets a first Premier League home win of the campaign.

Per Mertesacker had headed Arsenal ahead with his first league goal in 1400 days, only for a contentious Troy Deeney penalty to draw Watford level before Cleverley's late heroics sealed a memorable 2-1 victory.

Arsene Wenger's side - who started without either Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez - had won their last four games in all competitions following a slow start but they were poor for much of the contest.

A point would have seen Arsenal leapfrog Chelsea into fourth but it was Marco Silva who was instead left toasting a place in the top four.

Wenger made four changes as Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny came into the back three, with Shkodran Mustafi injured on international duty and Rob Holding named as a substitute.

Both Aaron Ramsey and Sanchez were left out completely due to fatigue, with Ozil only named on a strong Arsenal bench.

Roberto Pereyra, playing for the first time since suffering an injury in the opening day draw with Liverpool, had the game's first decent chance but headed well wide.

Arsenal were struggling to create any openings and Mohamed Elneny's long-range effort over the crossbar was their best opportunity of the opening 30 minutes.

The opener came soon after as Mertesacker rose to head home Granit Xhaka's corner from six yards out, marking his first league start in almost 18 months with a rare goal.

Xhaka then forced a smart stop from Heurelho Gomes before Hector Bellerin turned a good chance wide of the post as Arsenal looked to add a second before the break.

Richarlison curled an effort wide for Watford early in the second half before Ozil was introduced off the bench in place of a limping Welbeck.

The Germany international was straight into the action, sliding a pass into Alex Iwobi, whose shot was well saved by Gomes.

Gomes was again on hand to prevent Ozil adding a second, Iwobi returning the favour with a through ball before the substitute hit straight at the former Tottenham goalkeeper.

Watford went straight down the other end and equalised as Bellerin was deemed to have fouled Richarlison in the box, with referee Neil Swarbrick showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The hosts' own substitute Deeney stepped up to slam the ball past Petr Cech for his first goal of the campaign and set up a grandstand finish to what had been a largely forgettable encounter.

Another Hornets substitute, Etienne Capoue, almost scored as his shot took a huge deflection off Mertesacker before hitting in the post.

The winner would come in the dying stages as Arsenal, with their backs to the wall, could not clear a bouncing ball which eventually fell to Cleverley to slam home.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the