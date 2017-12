Watford 1-4 Huddersfield - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Huddersfield grab second away win of season at Watford as Deeney sees red againAaron Mooy's double fired Huddersfield to a pulsating 4-1 win at Watford and only their second away win of the season.Elias Kachunga and Mooy put Huddersfield two goals to the good at Vicarage Road before Troy Deeney was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Colin Quaner.Laurent Depoitre added a third for the visitors shortly after half-time only for Watford to threaten a comeback when Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg was shown a second yellow card and Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit with a sweet half-volley.Doucoure, however, then turned villain by fouling Depoitre in the box late on and Mooy banged in his second, Huddersfield's fourth, from the penalty spot to cap a thrilling victory.

