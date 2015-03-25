 
Watch: Sensational strike in Womenâ€™s Super League

05 November 2017 11:28

England midfielder Fara Williams scored the winner straight from a kick-off for Reading Women in a 2-1 victory over her former club Arsenal Women on Sunday.

Williams had put Reading ahead in the 52nd minute, but Beth Mead levelled for Arsenal three minutes later in the Continental Tyres Cup match.

However, Williams immediately replied with a remarkable goal, taking a run-up and catching Arsenal’s Anna Moorhouse off her line as she drove the ball from the centre spot over the goalkeeper’s head.

Reading signed 33-year-old Williams from Arsenal in August. She is the most-capped England player of all time, after making 166 appearances for the Lionesses.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

