Ward wants to stay with Terriers





With very few opportunities for the 23-year-old at the Reds, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius ahead of him in the pecking order, and Wales likely to qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia next summer, Ward is keen to be getting first team football.









“Anything would be a loan deal. These are just my thoughts because I have a contract at Liverpool, it is a club that’s close to my heart and I ultimately want to go back there and have ambitions of trying to become the No 1.





“Promotion has changed things for me. It is a chance to go and play in the Premier League at a club where you know the place, they know what you’re about.





“It is kind of out of my hands at the minute. As it stands, I am going back to Liverpool for pre-season, have a bit of competition with the other two boys. “But this time of year you haven’t got a clue what is round the corner, so take each day as it comes. What will be will be come the summer.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward is keen to spend another season-long loan with newly-promoted Huddersfield Town."At the end of the day, I’m not a Huddersfield Town player," he said. "I belong to Liverpool and no matter what I think or David thinks, Liverpool are my club and their needs must come first.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.