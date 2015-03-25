 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Ward wants to stay with Terriers

08 June 2017 06:04
Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward is keen to spend another season-long loan with newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

With very few opportunities for the 23-year-old at the Reds, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius ahead of him in the pecking order, and Wales likely to qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia next summer, Ward is keen to be getting first team football.

"At the end of the day, I’m not a Huddersfield Town player," he said. "I belong to Liverpool and no matter what I think or David thinks, Liverpool are my club and their needs must come first. 

“Anything would be a loan deal. These are just my thoughts because I have a contract at Liverpool, it is a club that’s close to my heart and I ultimately want to go back there and have ambitions of trying to become the No 1.  

“Promotion has changed things for me. It is a chance to go and play in the Premier League at a club where you know the place, they know what you’re about. 

 “It is kind of out of my hands at the minute. As it stands, I am going back to Liverpool for pre-season, have a bit of competition with the other two boys. “But this time of year you haven’t got a clue what is round the corner, so take each day as it comes. What will be will be come the summer.”

Source: DSG

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.