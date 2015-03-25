Walsall V Southend at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

Walsall set to be unchanged for visit of SouthendWalsall could be unchanged for the visit of Southend.The Saddlers won 3-0 at Doncaster last week and boss Jon Whitney looks set to keep faith with the same side.Zeli Ismail is one man who could be pushing for a start after being restricted to a place on the bench last week following an illness.The Saddlers are unbeaten in four Sky Bet League One games but have only won one of those.Michael Turner could make his first appearance of the season for Southend.The 33-year-old defender is expected to travel to Walsall, as he closes in on full fitness after a long-term hamstring problem.Nile Ranger should also be in the mix to feature, having been withdrawn early as a precaution in Tuesday's Essex Senior Cup tie against Billericay Town.Boss Phil Brown has no other fresh injury concerns.

Source: PAR

