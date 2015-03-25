 
Walsall V Shrewsbury at Banks's Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 12:57
Tyler Roberts missing as Walsall host League One leaders Shrewsbury

Walsall are without Tyler Roberts for their League One clash with leaders Shrewsbury as he is on international duty with Wales Under-21s.

The West Brom loanee has impressed at the Banks's Stadium and scored three goals in his first six games.

Boss Jon Whitney has no fresh injury worries but has concerns over the Saddlers' defensive record this season.

Walsall are yet to keep a clean sheet this term and have conceded seven penalties.

Bryn Morris is available for unbeaten leaders Shrewsbury after recovering from knee surgery.

The midfielder played for the first time in almost two months in Town's 3-0 EFL Trophy win over West Brom Under-21s in the week, his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

But Shrewsbury will be without on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on international duty with England Under-21s.

Omar Beckles is pushing to retain his place after making his third start of the season against the Baggies.

Source: PAR

